Tuesday, April 11 at 8:00 p.m.

In June 1940, the Nazis set foot on British soil. The Channel Islands, a British territory since the 11th century is now under German rule. Hitler becomes obsessed with holding onto this small corner of Britain and demands the construct of a network of extraordinary fortifications across the island. In his bid to hold on to the territory, the islands become one of the most heavily fortified pieces of land in the whole of Europe.