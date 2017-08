Sunday, August 27 at 2:30 p.m.

The Boston Symphony’s behind the scenes series, New Tanglewood Tales: Backstage with Rising Artists, introduces six extraordinary young musicians who are featured in the series. Viewers will see them at home, share in their arrival and orientation, and have a humorous look at their living situation. A glimpse of their first rehearsals with teachers and colleagues will also be shown.