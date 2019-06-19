NOVA: The Planets

A five-part series airing Wednesdays in July and August.

Part 1: “The Inner Worlds” – Wednesday, July 24 at 9 p.m.

The rocky planets – Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars – were born of similar material around the same time, yet only one supports life. Were Earth’s neighbors always so extreme? Is there somewhere else in the solar system where life might flourish?

Part 2: “Mars” – Wednesday, July 24 at 10 p.m.

Mars was once a blue water world studded with active volcanoes. But when its magnetic field and protective atmosphere faded, it became the frozen desert planet we know today. With so many necessary elements in place, did life ever form on Mars?

Part 3: “Jupiter” – Wednesday, July 31 at 9 p.m.

Jupiter’s massive gravitational force made it a wrecking ball when it barreled through the early solar system. But it also shaped life on Earth, delivering comets laden with water – and perhaps even the fateful asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs

Part 4: “Saturn” – Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m.

NASA’s Cassini explores Saturn for 13 years, looping through its icy rings and flying by its moons. The probe captures stunning ring-moon interactions, but when it finds the ingredients for life on the moon Enceladus, a bittersweet decision is made.

Part 5: “Ice Worlds” – Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m.

In the far reaches of the solar system, Uranus and Neptune dazzle with unexpected rings, supersonic winds and dozens of moons. And NASA’s New Horizons gets a stunning up-close view of Pluto before venturing deep into the Kuiper Belt.