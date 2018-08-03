Sunday, August 19 at 2:30 p.m.

In 2014, The Cleveland Orchestra staged a unique production of Leos Janacek’s The Cunning Little Vixen that blended traditional opera with technology and animation. OPERA REIMAGINED: ANIMATING THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN follows the journey of this innovative approach to opera from conception to tech rehearsals and, finally, to opening night. Through rehearsal footage, production meetings, and interviews with director Yuval Sharon, Cleveland Orchestra music director Franz Welser-Most, animators at Walter Robot, and others, the half-hour documentary reveals how the opera comes together piece-by-piece, providing a fascinating view of all the creative elements featured in this unique performance.