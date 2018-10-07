Oregon Art Beat: Art Al Fresco

Thursday, October 18 at 8:00 p.m.



Portland Japanese Garden-Symbolized by the “Peace Lantern,” the Portland Japanese Garden site was dedicated in 1961 to strengthen ties between the US and Japan following World War 2. Since its completion in 1967, the number of visitors has grown from 30,000 to nearly half a million each year. Meticulous maintenance and ingenious design have earned the garden international recognition as the best example of traditional Japanese garden design outside Japan.

Lan Su Chinese Garden Portland’s Lan Su Chinese Garden is considered a beautiful example of a Suzhou-style scholar’s garden. The design of the garden allows appreciation of the five elements – architecture, poetry, plants, water and stone – from every vantage point. In Portland, as in China, gardens in the classical Chinese style provide a refuge from the hustle of the city by making space for the recollection and contemplation of Nature.

Oregon Garden Eclipse -It’s a total eclipse of the art in Silverton at the Oregon Garden! Thousands of people descend on the Garden to witness the eclipse of 2017, and experience not only the natural beauty, but see the permanent and temporary art installations in a brand-new way.