Oregon Art Beat: Art of Food

Thursday, April 20 at 8:00 p.m.

Diana Abu-Jaber — Diana Abu Jaber is known as one of the foremost Arab-American novelists in the country, and she teaches writing at Portland State University. Her career as a professional writer started as a reviewer for the Oregonian, which introduced her to writing about food and culture. Her most recent book (2016) is “Life Without A Recipe.” We follow her as she writes, researches, shops for food, teaches at PSU and makes baklava with her daughter, Grace. Throughout, she reflects on being a writer who combines food, culture and family life in her books.

Morgan Street Theater – Jared Goodman is a conceptual ice cream artist who runs Morgan Street Theater. He makes ice cream sundaes inspired by art, books, plays and other ideas; and sells bonbons from a cart at Portland Farmers Markets all summer. We follow him as he prepares for an Edible Masterpieces performance at Portland Art Museum – he visits the artwork, tests his ice cream ideas during a rehearsal night, and finally presents his masterpieces to a group of art and ice cream lovers at the Portland Art Museum.