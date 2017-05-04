Oregon Art Beat: Art Outside

Thursday, May 11 at 8:00 p.m.

Portland Winter Light Festival – After attending the Fete du Lumiere in Lyon, France, Portland native Chris Herring thought a festival of this type would be perfect for his hometown. He mused about the idea, chatted with friends, and then heard that PSU architecture professor Jeff Snaubel was thinking along the same lines. They got together with members of the Willamette Light Brigade – the team responsible for lighting Portland’s bridges – and cooked up the first Portland Winter Light Festival in February, 2016. Now in its second year, the Light Festival is bigger and brighter, with more than 60 illuminated art pieces, a lantern parade and illuminated bike ride. We tag along to find out how it all comes together on a minimal budget and hundreds of volunteers. {Gilfillan}

Maryhill Northwest Plein Air Paint Out – For more than a decade, the Northwest Plein Air Paintout has provided a five-day opportunity for painters to showcase the beauty of the Columbia Gorge. In 2016, they partnered with the Maryhill Museum for the first time. We followed six painters as they painted in different locations around the Gorge; then witnessed the judging and the awarding of ribbons. {Sarson}

Lan Su Chinese Garden New Year Festival – Lion dancing, Lantern viewing, and more! In this video essay capturing the magic of Chinese New Year, enjoy the teahouse, folk art, roosters (The Year of the Rooster!) and lantern viewing, including one illuminated dancing dragon! {Shrider}