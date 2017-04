Thursday, April 27 at 8:00 p.m.

LH Project – This rural residency provides ceramic artists from around the world with the tools and space they need for creative development and experimentation. LH founder Jakob Hasslacher introduces us to the facilities and residents including Corvallis native James Tingey, and California-based ceramicists Crystal Morey and Katharine Payne. {Gilfillan} Sitka – Big changes at coastal artist’s retreat. {Sarson}