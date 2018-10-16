Oregon Art Beat: Before And After

Thursday, October 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Stephanie Brockway- Through her work, a thoughtful face appears out of a one hundred year old wooden hat maker’s model. Stephanie Brockway searches for second-hand wooden objects, using the raw material to carve one of a kind works of art.

Shu-Ju Wang – Born in Taiwan, Shu-Ju Wang came to America alone at age 15 to attend high school. Her paper arts, paintings and sculpture explore the profound transitions in our lives.

Liz Vice – Singer/ songwriter here in Portland, Liz Vice overcame a serious illness at as a teen to find her voice as a soul, R&B and gospel artist.