Thursday, October 26 at 8:00 p.m.

Artists show the cosmic nature of their design – Join us at the Oregon Garden to witness the 2017 eclipse as it reigns over the Garden’s botanical beauty and annual outdoor sculpture exhibition. Meet William Hernandez, who paints colorful scenes that highlight the surprising and the surreal. And see how metal artist Kelly Phipps transforms recycled, rusted metal into intricate lacey works of art.