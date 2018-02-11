Oregon Art Beat: Intuitive Voices

Thursday, February 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Jesse Reno – Jesse Reno believes in following his intuition when painting, forgoing a plan for his intriguing, sought after work. We watch him in action, and also join him for one of his popular, inspiring classes.

Claudia Marchini – Peruvian-American artist Claudia Marchini has an unusual approach to her artwork. She bases much of it on the theories and behavioral observations she collects as a psychologist. Some of her work is representational, while some is abstract. Some is inscribed on natural materials like meteorites and others on traditional canvas. But whatever “grabs (her) mind” this Grants Pass resident just goes with it.

Bow Ties -Kelly Durian Lyon knew she wanted to work for herself in a creative field. Her journey lead her to create bow ties for a new generation from her shop in Eugene.