Oregon Art Beat: One Skill Informs Another

Andiel Brown – (Eugene) Andiel Brown is director of the gospel choirs and ensembles at University of Oregon. He’s also an intense athlete who attended UO as a scholarship football player, was one of the captains of the team, and currently competes in bodybuilding competitions. He explains how his two passions intersect. We follow him to class as he teaches intermediate and advanced students, to the gym, and to the “final” concert of the spring semester, 2017, to hear the students perform. {Sarson}

Jessica Jackson Hutchins Jessica Jackson Hutchins is a multimedia artist who uses everything from newspaper and ceramics to old t-shirts and scraps of metal to create sculptures that make people think. A mother of two, Hutchins explores the domestic sphere in her art, along with the politics of the day and everyday life. Her work was selected for the Whitney Biennial, the Venice Biennial, and the Portland Biennial, and has been exhibited throughout the United States and around the world. Her latest project is a series of colorful, provocative glass panels forged at Bullseye Glass in Portland. {Wallace}

Willy Vlautin – (metro) Oregon Book Award Winner ? Ken Kesey Award for fiction for Lean on Pete, Willy Vlautin is a novelist and front man for long time Portland indie band Richmond Fontaine. Working on new book, touring with band.