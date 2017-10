Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 p.m.

Oregon Art Beat’s new season premieres with artists inspired by science! Ocularist Fred Harwin carefully hand paints prosthetic eyeballs; Kindra Crick’s work is influenced by scientific research – and history; and glass sculptor Eric Franklin creates full size human skeletons filled with neon, argon and other gasses to create an inner glow! Plus, a sneak peek at Oregon Eclipse Festival!