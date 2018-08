Thursday, August 29 at 8:00 p.m.

Imago – Since 1979, Imago theater has wowed people around the world with innovative puppetry and storytelling. We catch up with them as their working on their latest project “La Belle.”

Viewmaster – Meet a photographer who got his start shooting stills for the Oregon-born Viewmaster company.

Lavender Paint Out – Every summer, scores of painters descend on the lavender fields of Oregon, creating work, and getting a little aroma therapy as well!