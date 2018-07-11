Oregon Art Beat: Summer Arts

Thursday, July 19 at 8:00 p.m.

Lavender Paint Out – Every summer, scores of painters descend on the lavender fields of Oregon, creating work, and getting a little aromatherapy as well!

Plate and Pitchfork – Plate & Pitchfork takes presenting food to another level. The company turns locally sourced fare into delectable dishes, all plated with an artistic bent and served in a natural setting.

Original Practice Shakespeare Festival – Portland’s Original Practice Shakespeare Festival has the motto: Because Shakespeare should be dangerous. Back in Shakespeare’s day, actors had no rehearsals, and performed different scripts every week. OPS Fest is keeping that tradition alive around the city.

Portland Summer Ensembles – Portland Summer Ensembles give students the opportunity to play, study, and perform chamber music with other young musicians of a similar level.