Oregon Art Beat: Tell Me A Story

Thursday, March 1 at 8:00 p.m.

Lee White – Children’s book illustrator Lee White shares his creative process of finding the backstory and adding detail to a book’s characters. He lets us in on the deeply personal inspiration for his own recent work – his son.

Mark Orton – Film composer Mark Orton has scored films as diverse as “Nebraska,” “Boxtrolls,” as well as live music for the silent film “The General” with Buster Keaton. To find out how he does it, we visit him in his studio to get a first-hand listen while he works on his latest project. We also get a peek at his amazing instrument collection!