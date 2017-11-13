Oregon Art Beat: Vietnam

Thursday, November 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Dao Strom – Portland artist Dao Strom uses image/video/photography, music, and writing to explore the intersection of her Vietnamese birth and American life. She often presents these three “voices” publicly through poetry-multimedia performance. The author of several novels and short stories, Dao also collaborates with a collective of Vietnamese women writers to make connections across the diaspora to reconcile themes of displacement and exile. {Gilfillan}

Thomas Orr – Thomas Orr is the former head of the ceramics program at the Oregon College of Art and Craft in Portland. Thomas fought in the Vietnam War in 1968, an experience he reflects on every day of his life. His time in combat continues to inform his work, including his current work on War Tablets ? a combination of ceramics and photos he took while on the front lines of the war.