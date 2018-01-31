Oregon Art Beat: Winter Arts

Thursday, February 8 at 8:00 p.m.

Portland Winter Light Festival – After attending the Fete du Lumiere in Lyon, France, Portland native Chris Herring thought a festival of this type would be perfect for his hometown. He mused about the idea and chatted with friends and then heard that PSU architecture professor Jeff Schnabel was thinking along the same lines. They got together with members of the Willamette Light Brigade – the team responsible for lighting Portland’s bridges – and cooked up the first Portland Winter Light Festival in February 2016. Now in its second year, the Light Festival is bigger and brighter, with more than 60 illuminated art pieces, a lantern parade and illuminated bike ride. We tag along to find out how it all comes together on a minimal budget and hundreds of volunteers.

Jason Waldron – Jason Waldron found the medium he was meant to work in closer to home that he ever imagined. (He’s an Ice sculptor/wood sculptor in Bend!)

Lan Su Chinese Garden New Year Festival – Lion dancing, Lantern viewing, and more! In this video essay capturing the magic of Chinese New Year, enjoy the teahouse, folk art, and lantern viewing, including one illuminated dancing dragon!