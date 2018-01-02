Oregon Experience: White Plague

Monday, January 8 at 9:30 p.m.

TB remains a major global health issue. It is the most deadly infectious disease on the planet killing 5,000 people a day and approximately 1.5 million a year. Treatment takes six months contributing to the fast rise of drug resistant strains of the disease.

In the early 1900s Oregon led the Northwest in the fight against TB which, at the time, was one of the top ten causes of death in the U.S. The Oregon State Tuberculosis Hospital in Salem became the first state-owned TB sanatorium in the West. Today Oregon researchers continue to lead the way in the study of new, faster acting treatments and vaccines.

