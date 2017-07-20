Oregon Field Guide: Characters of Oregon

Thursday, July 27 at 8:30 p.m.

Jim Anderson: Jim Anderson is one of Oregon’s most beloved naturalists. We celebrate his legacy and the many stories he’s been involved with over the decades on Oregon Field Guide.

Briana Murphy – Shepherdess: We tag along with shepherdess Briana Murphy as she wields her herd of brushing-eating goat from the sublime vineyards of the Willamette Valley to the industrial wastelands of NE Portland.

Chad Brown/Urban Youth & the Zen of Flyfishing: U.S. Navy veteran Chad Brown deals with his PTSD through fly-fishing. Now he’s bringing the art of fly-fishing to urban youth who lack access to nature and have their own issues to deal with.