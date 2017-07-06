Oregon Field Guide: Escape To the Coast

Thursday, July 13 at 8:30 p.m.

Sand Labyrinth: Denny Dyke began drawing classical labyrinths on the sandy beaches near Bandon in 2011. Once completed, he walks the labyrinth to the center and out again. In recent years, Denny’s expanded his repertoire of labyrinth-types, and now even makes up his designs on the spot. With the help of 3 or 4 “rakers” to darken the negative space between the interlocking spirals, he’s been able to create designs up to 100 feet across. Tourists and locals alike flock to see Denny’s work and to walk the mysterious and beautiful labyrinths before the tides take them back to the sea.

Backpacking Olympic National Park: Three women backpack along the wilderness section of the Olympic Peninsula coastline, navigating tides, steep headlands, and isolated tracts of pristine beaches. They discover abundant wildlife, tidal pools, and natural beauty. And along the way as they encounter natural hazards and challenges, they discover a renewed vigor, kinship, and sense of empowerment.

Kite Festival: This isn’t your grandfather’s way to fly kites. Field Guide’s Vince Patton and videographer Michael Bendixen found kites from two inches wide to the size of a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon at the largest kite festival in Oregon, in Lincoln City.