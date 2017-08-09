Oregon Field Guide: Hit the Trail

Thursday, August 17 at 8:30 p.m.

Hut Biking: Oregon’s first hut-to-hut biking route is now in place around Mount Hood. It’s a doozy of a ride, as we experienced trying to follow one group trying to enjoy the scenery even as they struggled to stay on course.

Hiking Portland to the Coast: After 7 years of scouting, Jim Thayer of Portland has plotted a hiking route from Portland to the Pacific coast without using highways. Since trails don?t cover the entire path, he has found logging roads open for public access. Here he shows us two segments, one along the Salmonberry River and its washed out rail line and another near Saddle Mountain suitable for biking down to Seaside.

Portland Stairways: We’ll explore the facinating history of Portland’s hidden and not-so-hidden public stairways.