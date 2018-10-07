Oregon Field Guide: Oregon Bee Atlas/Steamboats/Three Sisters Huts

Thursday, October 18 at 8:30 p.m.

Oregon Bee Atlas :After a series of highly publicized bee die-offs, Oregon set out to protect its pollinators. But first, we need to know what bee species even call the state home, something that no one has ever surveyed – until now.

Steamboats :Forget steam trains: DIY steamboats are where it’s at! These self-taught mechanics build, maintain, and sail steamboats on lakes across the Pacific Northwest.

Three Sisters Huts: Three beginning skiers take on a 22-mile trek through the Three-Sisters backcountry. Luckily, a unique hut system makes this 3-day trip obtainable, safer, and certainly more comfortable.