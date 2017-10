Thursday, October 26 at 8:30 p.m.

Rain Beetles: Scientist Chris Marshall hunts for a new species of rain beetle which only emerges above ground once a year.

NF Smith: Tour the North Fork Smith River, a river that traverses a desert canyon in the middle of the jungle.

Oil Art:Portlander Kevin Coulton is on a crusade to bring awareness to oil runoff through photography, one drip at a time.

Wheat Farm Photo Essay:Visual tour through the farm country of Northeast Oregon