Oregon Field Guide: River Adventures

Chetco River Revisited: Oregon Field Guide journeys back to the remote, Chetco river almost 10 years after the massive Biscuit fire engulfed the Chetco’s remarkable wilderness river canyon. We discover that the river remains as remote and difficult to access than it was before the fire, and yet it’s even more enticing.

McKenzie river Trail: 26-miles of clear lakes, dramatic waterfalls and majestic old-growth forests earn this Oregon river corridor the nickname “America’s #1 Trail.” We check in with hikers and bikers, as well as forest managers and a geologist to explore all things Trail.

Drift Diving the Wilson River: Take a dive into the chilly Wilson River as we hunt for Salmon, Steelhead, and Trout as part of a research project to see how well they’re doing.