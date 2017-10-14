Oregon Field Guide: Search For Oregon’s Tallest Tree And Wallowa Mule Packer

Thursday, October 19 at 8:30 p.m.

An epic search to find the tallest tree in Oregon, go deep into the Wallowa Mountains the old school way and volunteers take on the tough task of restoring the range for wildlife.

Search for Oregon’s Tallest Tree: New technology is helping identify Oregon’s tallest trees, but humans still need to climb the trees to confirm which trees are worthy of the record books!

Wallowa Mule Packer: One man brings trekkers into the back country the old-school way, by mule train.

Range Fence Removal: Cows now longer roam Pine Creek Conservation Area near Bend, but miles of barbed wire fence remain. To help wildlife, volunteers are removing miles of fence by hand.