Thursday, December 21 at 8:30 p.m.

Celebrate Wilderness Photo Essay: A tour of northwest wilderness areas marks the 50th year of the Act that preserved them.

Ospreys Rebound, Rely On Help From Humans: The only hawk that dives into water for its food thrives with help from humans.

Christmas Greens: Christmas greens from our local forests also bring green to the northwest’s economy.

Stumptown Skiing: Portland’s weirdness comes out in an impromptu version of an 800 Norwegian ski race.