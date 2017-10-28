Oregon Field Guide: Warner Canyon/Friends Of Trees/Climate And Butterflies

Thursday, November 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Warner Canyon: Oregon’s second oldest ski hill is little known outside of Lakeview, Oregon, but it’s small-town favorite run entirely by volunteers.

Friends of Trees: Friends of Trees has spread from a neighborhood cooperative to a regional tree-planting powerhouse.

Climate and Butterflies: Sea-level rise is changing habitat for wildlife across the Pacific Northwest. One species that’s already been affected? A rare butterfly only found on Puget Sound’s San Juan Island.