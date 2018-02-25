Thursday, March 8 at 8:00 p.m. & Saturday, March 10 at 12:00 noon

In Oregon, water surrounds us, falling from the sky as rain, and filling our many lakes, rivers and streams. From the breathtaking Oregon coast to the incredible canyons of the Owyhee, from the rugged Wallowa Mountains to the many waterfalls of the Columbia River Gorge, water refreshes our deserts and creates the lush green landscapes and snowy mountain peaks we call home.

In this OPB special, Oregon Field Guide photographers dive below the surface and fly above the clouds to show you the water of our state like you’ve never seen it before. Open your eyes and drink it in. This is Oregon Revealed, The Water Around Us.