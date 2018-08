Thursday, August 16 at 8:30 p.m.

Highlights include the terrain and activities in the northern section of the Idaho panhandle that borders Canada. Features the Boundary-Smith Creek Wildlife Management Area, rafting the Moyie River, The Kootenai Tribes work with sturgeon, the Upper Priest Lake Scenic Area, American Falls at the end of the Centennial Trail, fishing on the Kootenai River, and horse packing to the Shorty Peak Lookout.