Thursday, July 19 at 8:30 p.m.

The name means cliffs and has come to loosely define a region of remarkable beauty in eastern Idaho. This is home to the south fork of the Snake River, a trout haven producing thousands of fish per mile. It’s also home to the largest nesting population of bald eagles in the state. We visit Palisades in each season of the year, to understand its powerful attraction for anglers, huckleberry pickers and wildlife enthusiasts of all kinds.