Thursday, August 9 at 8:30 p.m.

Explore some of Idaho’s out of the way places at the end of the road: Paradise in the Selway wilderness; Bay View, perched on the shores of Lake Pend Oreille; Big Creek, so remote that an airplane is the best way in; 150 year-old Joyce Ranch on the Owyhee Front; the Mormon ghost town of Chesterfield; Atlanta, where freedom of expression is revered; and Castle Peak, a mountain in wilderness.