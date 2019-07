Airs Monday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m.

Every summer on Palermo’s Mondello beach, over 1,000 cabins are built in preparation of the Ferragosto holiday. Centered around a family who goes into debt, three women holding onto the feeling of youth, and a politician seeking votes, this film portrays a vanity fair of beach goers hiding behind the memory of a social status that the economic crisis of recent years has compromised.