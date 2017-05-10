Pacific Heartbeat: Ever the Land

Tuesday, May 16 at 11:00 p.m.

Ever The Land explores the sublime bond between people and their land. For the past 150 years, longstanding grievances over extreme colonization tactics have defined the Ngai (tribe) Tuhoe and New Zealand governments relationship. In 2014 history was made when the Tuhoe’s ancestral homelands were returned, the New Zealand government gave a official apology and Tuhoe built the first ever “Living Building” in Aotearoa, New Zealand as a testament to their values and vision of self-governance.