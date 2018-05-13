Pacific Heartbeat: Making Good Men

Tuesday, May 22 at 11:00 p.m.

What would you say if you came face to face with your childhood bully as an adult? Maybe you have it all mapped out in your head, maybe you’ve practiced your speech a million times. Or were you the bully? Have you ever thought about whether you would acknowledge your past, given the opportunity? In this moving and remarkably told story, two high profile men, a former All Black rugby player and a Hollywood actor, reveal their unforgettable account of bullying with unprecedented honesty. It’s also about how the cycle of abuse, which is all too often seen in New Zealand families, can and must be broken.Making Good Menis not a story of blame or humiliation. It is a path to forgiveness, redemption, reconciliation and ultimately to restoration.