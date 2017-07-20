Wednesday, July 26 at 11:00 p.m.

The one-hour program Paleo Sleuths explores a series of paleontology excavations that showcase the changing landscape and animal life on America’s Great Plains – beginning 34 million years ago with the Ice Age. Through interviews with paleontology experts, modern-day footage of excavations, historic re-enactments, archival photo- graphs, and stunning animations with 3-D models that bring pre-historic figures to life, the educational and informative Paleo Sleuths features fossil discoveries in the Great Plains that challenge popular understanding of the origins of mammals.