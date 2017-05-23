Pavarotti: A Voice for the Ages

Sunday, June 4 at 12:00 & 10:00 p.m.

Like Enrico Caruso before him, Luciano Pavarotti extended his presence far beyond the limits of Italian opera. Quickly establishing his trademark rich sound as the greatest male operatic voice of the 20th century, he expanded his reach to stadium concerts and pop collaborations which brought him fame beyond measure. Audiences adored his larger than life personality, childlike charm, generous figure, and happy go lucky style. This program celebrates the 50th anniversary since his career debut in Amsterdam, Vienna, Zurich and finally London where he substituted for the ailing Giuseppe di Stefano as Rodolfo in La Boheme.

Even today, it is his powerful sound with its natural grace and brilliant color which still leads many to consider him the world’s greatest voice. It is Pavarotti who brought opera to the masses and made football fans worldwide fall in love with “Nessun dorma.” This program includes that hit and other beloved arias from La Boheme, Rigoletto and Aida; Neapolitan songs in arrangements by Henry Mancini including “Mamma” and “O Sole Mio”; favorite sacred songs like “Ave Maria” and “O Holy Night”; as well as popular duets with Bono, Sting and Eric Clapton.