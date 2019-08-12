PAVLO Live in Guadalajara with Jalisco Philharmonic

Thursday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.

Pavlo’s return to Public Television celebrates his life’s work with a 93-piece orchestra behind him. This spectacular performance took place at the legendary Degollado Opera House, a 5-story historic national treasure in Guadalajara, Mexico.

At the helm, musical director, Marco Parisotto conducted the evening with passion and sensitivity for every note that left the page.

“It was an out of body experience to be performing on stage while hearing the soundtrack of my life being fulfilled by such high level musicians,” said Pavlo.

During this program, Pavlo performs his most popular compositions, including “Paradise”; “Andalusia By Night”; Latin Love” and a heart felt dedication to his beloved Grandmother Sophia called “Eternal Flower”. Additionally, he presents an uplifting rendition of “Cancion Del Mariachi” made famous by Antonio Banderas in the movie, “Desperado”. Special guests include, pop-tenor sensation, Mark Masri; husband and wife dance duo, Brandon and Chelsea; and a surprise appearance by one of Pavlo’s guitar idols, Brian Hughes. The concert special comes to a close as Pavlo is so famously known for giving away the very guitar he performs with each night to a lucky audience member. Get ready to hear Pavlo’s music like you’ve never heard it before. A Mediterranean escape with Pavlo and the Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra A concert for all ages!!

**Ticket Opportunity**

Get your own tickets to see Pavlo live in concert, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Rogue Theater in Grants Pass.

Meet and Greet opportunities are available!

$90/ Two Tickets or $120/ for Two Tickets + a Meet and Greet!

Ticket sales go toward supporting your Southern Oregon PBS station, SOPTV!

To purchase your tickets or for more information, call 800-888-1847 or click HERE and type “Pavlo” into the search bar. Tickets available September 5, 2019.