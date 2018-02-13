PBS LearningMedia 101 Teacher Workshop

Event Description

Expand your digital toolkit and discover how PBS LearningMedia and its collection of over 120K standards-aligned digital resources support curriculum goals and enhance meaningful learning experiences for students. During the training, SOPTV Teacher Ambassador, Ben Garcia, will show participants how to search for content, save and share their favorite resources, and create dynamic, media-rich lessons that will engage learners and spark their curiosity. Bonus: all participants will be entered into a raffle for a PBS goodie bag.

Session Information:

Start: Thursday February 22nd, 2018 at 04:30 pm

End: Thursday February 22nd, 2018 at 06:30 pm

PDUs: 2.00

Instructor: Ben Garcia

Location: Medford SD Education Center (Central Medford High)

Site: Room 281

Curricular Group: Interdisciplinary

Fee: Free

Contact Information:

Ben Garcia

541-200-2056

bgarcia@soptv.org