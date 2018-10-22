PBS LearningMedia 101 Teacher Training

Expand your digital toolkit and discover how PBS LearningMedia and its collection of over 120K standards-aligned digital resources (Lesson Plans, Videos for the classroom, etc.) support curriculum goals and enhance meaningful learning experiences for students. During the training, SOPTV Teacher Ambassador, Ben Garcia, will show participants how to search for content, save and share their favorite resources, and create dynamic, media-rich lessons that will engage learners and spark their curiosity. Bonus: all participants will be entered into a raffle for a PBS goodie bag.

Where: SOPTV Boardroom. Address: 28 South Fir St, Medford, OR 97501

When: Tuesday, November 13th, at 4:30pm

Who: Open for FREE to all local area teachers

Why: To gain PDU credits to maintain teacher license

How: Click this link, which will take you to SOESD “Staff Development Opportunities” where you will look for “PBS LearningMedia 101” training