Wednesday, January 3 at 11:00 p.m.

Phoenix Mars Mission: Onto the Ice takes a behind-the-scenes look at the first successful landing on the Mars polar region and the ongoing search for signs of life on Earth’s neighboring planets. The film documents the 422-million-mile journey through space exclusively through the eyes of principal investigator Peter H. Smith and the Phoenix Lander Team. PHOENIX MARS MISSION follows the international team of talented and dedicated scientists, engineers and researchers as they work to land on Mars – from practice landings with simulated catastrophic errors through the heart-pounding, seven-minute descent onto the Red Planet.