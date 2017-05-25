Plant Codes: Unleashing Nature’s Healing Power

Wednesday, June 7 at 8:00 p.m.

There is a health crisis of epidemic proportions affecting our entire country. This year in the United States, we have spent over 3.5 trillion dollars on Healthcare. Considering we are getting fatter, sicker and have a shorter life span than ever before, something is terribly wrong. In Gary Null’s newest film, Plant Codes: Unleashing Nature’s Healing Powers, some of America’s leading doctors and their patients speak out about how a plant based diet can prevent, treat, arrest and cure disease, including type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, heart disease and many other leading causes of death and disability.