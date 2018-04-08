POV: Bill Nye: Science Guy

Wednesday, April 18 at 10:00 p.m.

Bill Nye is a man on a mission: to stop the spread of anti-scientific thinking across the world. The former star of the popular kids show “Bill Nye The Science Guy” is now advocating for the importance of science, research and discovery in public life. With intimate and exclusive access -as well as plenty of wonder and whimsy – this behind-the-scenes portrait of Nye follows him as he takes off his Science Guy lab coat and takes on those who deny climate change, evolution and a science-based world view.