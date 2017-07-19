POV: Joe’s Violin/Shalom Italia

Monday, July 24 at 11:00 p.m.

Joe’s Violin – Trailer



The three brothers drive in Tuscany and talk about the experience of being in the cave. Emmanuel, the eldest, has a strong memory of hunger, running out of food and having only sardines to eat. One third of a sardine per person per day was the ration. The story of salty sardines sparks Bubi’s memory of sardines and leads him to realize why he couldn’t stand to eat sardines as an adult.

Shalom Italia – Trailer



In Shalom Italia, three Italian Jewish brothers set off on a journey through Tuscany, in search of a cave where they hid as children to escape the Nazis. Their quest, full of humor, food and Tuscan landscapes, straddles the boundary between history and myth – a profound, funny, and endearing exploration of individual and communal memory.