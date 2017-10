Tuesday, October 17 at 11:00 p.m.

89-year-old Kang Gye-Yeol and 98-year-old Jo Byeong-Man are married and have lived together for 76 years. While Kang and Jo spend every day like a newlywed couple, they now must face the reality of their aging romance. My Love, Don’t Cross that River captures the fleeting moments of their twilight days.