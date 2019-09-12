Press on Masterpiece

Premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. (6 episodes)

Set in the world of newspapers in London – its past riven by hacking scandals, its present at the mercy of the digital age and the 24-hour news cycle, its future uncertain – this razor sharp and observant drama explores the current, turbulent media landscape and the ethical dilemmas that journalists and editors face each day. Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) and Ben Chaplin (Apple Tree Yard) star, alongside Priyanga Burford (King Charles III) and David Suchet (Poirot).

Airs Sundays at 9 through October and partly through November.