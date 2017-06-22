Public Broadcasting Systems

Expand your digital toolkit and discover how PBS LearningMedia and its collection of over 120K standards-aligned digital resources support curriculum goals and enhance meaningful learning experiences for students. During the training, SOPTV Teacher Ambassador, Ben Garcia, will show participants how to search for content, save and share their favorite resources, and create dynamic, media-rich lessons that will engage learners and spark their curiosity. Bonus: all participants will be entered into a raffle for a PBS goodie bag.

Location

MSD Education Center

Site

Room 271

Curricular Group

Interdisciplinary

Fee

Free

Contact Information

Michelle Zundel

541-842-3626

Michelle.zundel@medford.k12.or.us

Start: Friday August 25th, 2017 at 09:00 am

End: Friday August 25th, 2017 at 12:00 pm

PDUs: 3.00

Instructor: Ben Garcia