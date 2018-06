Thursday, June 21 at 10:31 p.m.

Don’t miss Michael W. Smith on the Ray Stevens CabaRay Nashville show! Songs featured on the show include: “Dry Bones” (RAY); “Would Jesus Wear A Rolex” (RAY); “This Ole House” (Ray); “I’ll Fly Away” (Duet w.Smitty); “Shine On Me” (SMITTY).