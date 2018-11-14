Thursday, November 29 at 10:00 p.m.

Ray Stevens CabaRay Nashville Special is a fundraising special featuring Nashville Songwriter, Hall of Fame member and Nashville Cat musician, arranger and artist Ray Stevens performing his greatest hits and some of his special guests from his weekly series. There’s music, lots of humor and insightful conversation that takes the viewer behind-the-scenes and tells the back stories on the Hits, as well as the Artists and the Writers who brought them to us. It’s a fast moving, fun-filled musical special all viewers will love!