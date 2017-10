Saturday, October 28 starting at 9:00 p.m.

Official Trailer



Watch Michael Palin’s portrayal of pensioner Tom Parfitt, who stages a fall in his eerie Yorkshire home in order to escape into residential care, leading to a chilling and macabre mystery.

Part 2



Hannah’s nightmares about water and drowning foreshadow events, including the appearance of Isha.

Part 3



The police question Tom. As the true meaning of Scarborough Fair emerges,Tom faces a decision.